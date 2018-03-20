AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA Concerned About Household Debt, Housing Market, Wage Growth

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading lower on Tuesday after giving up earlier gains. On Monday, the Aussie posted a slight gain ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes. The Kiwi also closed higher in response to strong …
