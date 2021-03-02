The bank responded with an aggressive A$3 billion ($2.33 billion) bond buying offer last Friday, and followed up with another A$4 billion in Monday’s session.” “The Bank remains committed to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA ‘Remains Committed to the 3-Year Yield Target’
The bank responded with an aggressive A$3 billion ($2.33 billion) bond buying offer last Friday, and followed up with another A$4 billion in Monday’s session.” “The Bank remains committed to the …