Both the Kiwi and the Aussie are also being underpinned by increased demand for higher-yielding currencies. At 05:48 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .6461, up 0.0057 or +0.89% and the AUD/USD is at .6731, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBNZ Sets Bullish Tone; Drops Chance of Rate Cut This Year - February 12, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: AUDUSD in 3 Waves Correction - February 12, 2020
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Rebound Due Ahead? - February 11, 2020