The Australian Dollar may have closed higher, but it posted its high for the session nearly five hours before the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Robust US Jobs Report May Have Capped Aussie, Kiwi Rally - June 6, 2020
- AUD/USD: RBA to focus on the aussie when above 0.75 – ANZ - June 5, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Is the highest in a year at reach? Fed, relations with China and COVID stats eyed - June 5, 2020