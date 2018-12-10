In my opinion, the single biggest influence on the Aussie and Kiwi at this time is U.S.-China relations. Even a Wall Street Journal article saying the Fed is likely to take a “wait-and-see” approach t…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Uncertainty Over US-China Relations Keeping Lid on Rallies - December 10, 2018
- AUD/USD bears taking back control, attacking key support - December 10, 2018
- AUD/USD Analysis: Downside risks still possible - December 10, 2018