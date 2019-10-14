The Australian and New Zealand Dollars finished higher last week as traders reacted to the positive news of a partial trade deal between the United States and China. The development helped change the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Aussie Unemployment Rate Should Set Tone - October 13, 2019
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Rockets Higher - October 13, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Testing 50 Day EMA - October 13, 2019