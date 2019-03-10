Australian and New Zealand Dollars finished mixed last week with the Aussie finishing lower and the Kiwi closing higher. Volatility was the theme last week with most of the bearish price action fueled …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Bearish as Traders Price in Potential Rate Cuts
Australian and New Zealand Dollars finished mixed last week with the Aussie finishing lower and the Kiwi closing higher. Volatility was the theme last week with most of the bearish price action fueled …