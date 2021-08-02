AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – COVID Headwinds May Force RBA to Curtail Tapering Plans

Some investors feel that RBA policymakers may be forced to walk back their plan to begin tapering their bond purchases announced on July 6.
