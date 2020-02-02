The annual pace climbed to 1.8%. This was below the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target of around 2% to 3%. Last week, the AUD/USD settled at .6687, down 0.0139. The New Zealand Dollar was pressured …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Despite Polls to Contrary, RBA Could Make Surprise Rate Cut - February 2, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – March 2009 Bottom at .6285 is on the Radar - February 1, 2020
- FxWirePro: Bearish/Bullish Driving Forces, Projections Of AUD/USD, OTC Updates And Hedging Strategies Ahead Of RBA - January 31, 2020