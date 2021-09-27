AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Investors Eyeing Risk Sentiment for Direction

The China Evergrande problems are not expected to go away so bearish risk sentiment could continue to weigh on the AUD/USD and NZD/USD.
