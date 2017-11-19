The Australian and New Zealand Dollar’s fell sharply last week on concerns over Chinese demand for raw materials. Both currencies were pressured by disappointing data on Chinese retail sales and industrial production. The AUD/USD settled at .7564, down 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 19 - November 19, 2017
- AUD/USD analysis: bearish towards 0.7450 - November 19, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Narrowing Interest Rate Differential Bearish for Aussie, Kiwi - November 19, 2017