The U.S. Dollar, risk appetite and the reaction to the widely expected RBA decisions will drive the price action this week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBA Decisions Step Aside for US Election Reaction - November 1, 2020
- AUD/USD: Kick-starts the key week with 0.7000 in the spotlight - November 1, 2020
- AUD/USD Selloff to continue as Fiscal Talks Deadlocked. Biden Leads - October 31, 2020