The Australian and New Zealand Dollars finished mixed last week as each currency responded differently to the heightened volatility in the financial markets and the prospect of a U.S. Federal Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBA to Cut Benchmark Rate, but How Many More to Follow?
The Australian and New Zealand Dollars finished mixed last week as each currency responded differently to the heightened volatility in the financial markets and the prospect of a U.S. Federal Reserve …