Economists say the New Zealand GDP data will have little impact on RBNZ policy, which is expected to hold interest rates at a record low of 0.25%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBNZ to Hold Rates Steady, Traders Pricing-in RBA Rate Cut - September 21, 2020
- AUD/USD slides back below 0.7300 mark, fresh session lows - September 21, 2020
- AUD/USD: A break below 0.7270 risks a slide to 0.7250 - September 21, 2020