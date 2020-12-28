If trading, you goal should be to avoid getting whipsawed. The direction of the AUD/USD and NZD/USD is expected to be guided by investor demand for risk. Risk on will be bullish, Risk off will be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Risk Sentiment Sets the Tone During Holiday Shortened-Week - December 27, 2020
- AUD/USD flirts with 0.7600 amid year-end holidays, mixed clues - December 27, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Buyers May Take a Shot at .7677 When the Markets Reopen on Monday - December 26, 2020