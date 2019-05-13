Last week, RBA Governor Philip Lowe made it clear a further improvement in the labor market was needed to get the economy rolling again toward its full potential. Conditions are expected to worsen by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Timing of RBA Rate Cut to be Determined by Wage, Employment Data - May 13, 2019
- AUD/USD keeps losses after below-forecasts Aussie home loans data - May 12, 2019
- AUD/USD on the back foot on deteriorating trade talk optimism, trade below 0.70 psychological level - May 12, 2019