Essentially, rising Treasury yields made the greenback a more attractive investment than the Aussie and Kiwi. Last week, the AUD/USD settled at .7480, down 0.0233 or -2.90% and the NZD/USD finished at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – US Economic Data, Powell’s Testimony Sets the Tone
Essentially, rising Treasury yields made the greenback a more attractive investment than the Aussie and Kiwi. Last week, the AUD/USD settled at .7480, down 0.0233 or -2.90% and the NZD/USD finished at …