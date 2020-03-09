AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Was 2%+ Drop a Fat-Fingered Error or Sign of Things to Come?

The AUD/USD is trading .6549, down 0.0096 or -1.44% and the NZD/USD is at .6273, down 0.0083 or -1.31%. Saudi Arabia said it plans to boost crude output above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)