AUD/USD holds onto the week-start recovery on its way to battle the key 0.6900 hurdle, around 0.6875 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session. The quote’ s firmer performance could be linked to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD approaches 0.6900 amid trader’s anxiety ahead of RBA Interest Rate hike - July 4, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls could be on the verge of taking over - July 4, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Eyes on the RBA decision - July 4, 2022