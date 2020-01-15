The analysis of HFT trading algorithms in Forex this morning indicates that the AUDUSD currency pair may provide buying opportunities today. The pair reached the light HFT buying pressure zone that is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD At HFT Buying Zone! - January 15, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Pivotal point holds at 0.6885 - January 15, 2020
- AUD/USD rebounds toward 0.6900 as focus shifts to US-China phase-one deal details - January 15, 2020