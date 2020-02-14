AUD/USD at risk of heading back down to 0.6660

EUR/USD is trading near daily lows and at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from risk aversion.
