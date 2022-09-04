AUD/USD is aiming to cross 0.6800 on higher-than-expected Aussie Services PMI data. The RBA may announce a fourth consecutive interest rate hike by 50 bps to tame inflation. An upbeat US NFP data has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD attempts a break above 0.6800 on upbeat Aussie Services PMI, RBA policy in focus - September 4, 2022
- AUD/USD traders eye the RBA for the week ahead - September 4, 2022
- Micky Dolenz Files Lawsuit Seeking Access To FBI File On The Monkees - September 4, 2022