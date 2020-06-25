EUR/USD resumes fall towards 1.12 amid trade tensions, ECB minutes eyed Following Wednesday’s 75-pips sell-off, EUR/USD is looking to extend the downside below 1.1250 ahead of the European open. EU-US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD attempts another run towards 0.6900 despite risk-off - June 25, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Continuing Finding Resistance - June 25, 2020
- AUD/USD: Aussie Moves Lower As IMF Downgrades Global Economic Outlook - June 24, 2020