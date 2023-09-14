AUDUSD had been in an aggressive decline following a double top pattern in mid-July, with the pair posting consecutive multi-month lows. Even though the price managed to find its feet at a fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD attempts recovery from 10-month low [Video] - September 14, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Attracts some buyers, 0.6500 appears a tough nut to crack for Aussie bears - September 14, 2023
- AUD/USD sticks to gains around mid-0.6400s, over one-week high post-Australian jobs data - September 13, 2023