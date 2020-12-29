Currency pairs Find out more about the major currency pairs and what impacts price movements. Commodities Our guide explores the most traded commodities worldwide and how to start trading them …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Struggle on Technical Themes as Traders Eye Holiday Break - December 28, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Wavers around intraday high near 0.7600 amid risk-on mood - December 28, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Needs To Surpass 0.7639 To Turn Bullish - December 28, 2020