AUD/USD remains sidelined around monthly top even as latest data came in downbeat. Australia Retail Sales confirm 2.7% contraction in July, China Caixin Services PMI; Aussie covid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Aussie/China data probe bulls around 0.7400, US NFP in focus - September 2, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls in charge ahead of Chinese data - September 2, 2021
- AUD/USD pokes monthly top around 0.7400 on softer USD ahead of US NFP - September 2, 2021