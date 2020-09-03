AUD/USD: Aussie Dollar Drops As Australia Enters Recession

The Australian Dollar US Dollar (AUD/USD) exchange rate trades -0.5% at US$0.7330. This is the second day off losses for the pair. Australian GDP -7% QoQ in the April – June quarter worse than …
