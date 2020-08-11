Australian Dollar (AUD) picks up after a slow start as job advertisements slow Australian unemployment expected to reach 10% by the end of the year US Dollar (AUD/USD) moves lower versus major …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD holds marginal gains after mixed NAB data, positive risk sentiment lends support - August 11, 2020
- AUD/USD: Aussie Dollar Pares Earlier Losses As Market Mood Improves - August 11, 2020
- Dollar Strength Pulls Down AUD/USD - August 10, 2020