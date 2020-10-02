AUD/USD: Aussie Dollar Snaps 4 Day Winning Streak

Australian Dollar (AUD) trades lower in risk off trading President Trump tests positive for Covid US NFP sees just 661,000 new jobs created vs 850,000 expected Australian retail sales dive 4% The …
