Australian dollar regained traction after nearly 2% drop last Thu/Fri and bounced 0.6% in Asian/European trading on Monday. Fresh recovery was driven by improved risk sentiment, which prompted traders …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Aussie rebounds on improved risk sentiment - May 15, 2023
- AUD/USD: A deeper decline awaits below 0.6630 – UOB - May 15, 2023
- AUD/USD clings to gains near daily peak, just below 0.6700 amid modest USD downtick - May 15, 2023