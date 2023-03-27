The Australian dollar is slightly lower on Monday, trading at 0.6635 in Europe. AUD/USD is coming off a disappointing week, with losses of close to 1%, as risk aversion remains high. The banking …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD – Australian Dollar stems slide, Retail Sales next - March 27, 2023
- Eric Church, James Taylor & Imagine Dragons Among Summerfest 2023 Headliners - March 27, 2023
- AUD/USD remains confined in a narrow range, flat-lines around mid-0.6600s - March 27, 2023