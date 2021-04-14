“COVID-19 cases in Australia remain controlled, and markets remain relatively constructive on Australia’s growth outlook. The April IMF report upgraded Australian growth expectations to 4.5% in 2021, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD: Australia’s lagging vaccine rollout highlights aussie’s downside risks – Credit Suisse
“COVID-19 cases in Australia remain controlled, and markets remain relatively constructive on Australia’s growth outlook. The April IMF report upgraded Australian growth expectations to 4.5% in 2021, …