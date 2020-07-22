AUD/USD awaits fresh clues amid consolidation near multi-month high above 0.7100

AUD/USD seesaws between 0.7130 and 0.7156 after stepping back from fresh 15-month high of 0.7183. The latest updates on US-China tussle challenge hopes of further stimulus, vaccine news. Wall Street …
