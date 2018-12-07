AUD/USD up around 15 pips in the past 20 minutes or so. NZD/USD has edged a few points higher alongside. There is no fresh news about (apart from what I have already posted, nothing on AUD). About the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD back at its overnight high (in a small range) - December 6, 2018
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce May Yield Short Trade Setup - December 6, 2018
- AUD/USD stuck in the mud near 0.7200 - December 6, 2018