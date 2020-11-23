AUD/USD back below 0.7300 as USD rallies post PMIs

AUD/USD has reversed earlier gains and is now trading back below 0.7300 amid a pick up in USD following strong PMI data. Prior to the US data, AUD was also hit as Senior Trump admin officials …
