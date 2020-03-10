AUD/USD barely moves in response to below-forecast China PPI

AUD/USD sees little action post-China inflation data release. The PPI fell more than expected in February while CPI growth missed estimates. Fed rate cut bets and potential risk recovery may bode well …
