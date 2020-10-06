AUD/USD barely moves in response to weaker-than-expected Aussie exports

AUD/USD sees little action despite a below-forecast Aussie trade data for September. RBA is likely to maintain the status quo on Tuesday but may signal rate cut in November. The US dollar is trading …
