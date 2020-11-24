AUD/USD: Be ready to sell a break below 0.7230

Be ready to sell abreak below for 7230 & a test of strong support at 7210/00 for profit taking on shorts.Try longs with stops below 7180. First resistance at the November double top high at 7335/40.
