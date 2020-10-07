AUD/USD: Bears attack 0.7100 amid risk off mood

AUD/USD sellers catch a breather while hitting the 0.7100 threshold, the lowest in a week, at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. The aussie pair lost over 100 pips during the previous day’s fall …
