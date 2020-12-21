AUD/USD: Bears attack intraday low under 0.7600 as virus woes gain momentum

AUD/USD stays depressed near day’s low as US stimulus-backed risk-on fades. Canada follows Europe, Turkey to ban flights from the UK, Ontario up for a lockdown. PBOC keeps rate benchmark rates …
