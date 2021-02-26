AUD/USD bears attack weekly lows around mid-0.7800s as risk-off hits Asian shores

AUD/USD trims intraday losses after refreshing the weekly low. RBA jumped bond purchase amid global treasury yield rally, Aussie 10-year coupon rose to April 2019 top. Aussie Private Sector Credit …
