AUD/USD consolidates losses below 0.7100 after snapping a two-week uptrend. Trading sentiment remains challenged amid extended US stimulus deadlock, Brexit and virus woes. RBA’s dovish rhetoric, China …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Bears eye key support below 0.7100 ahead of China GDP - October 18, 2020
- AUDUSD Impulse To Complete Triple Zigzag - October 18, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Technically Bearish, And The Market’s Sentiment Favors Another Leg South - October 18, 2020