AUD/USD remains pressured for the fourth day after China monthly inflation. China CPI eased below forecast and prior, PPI crossed the marks in August. Risk-off mood takes clues from covid updates, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bears flirt with weekly low near 0.7350 on mixed China CPI, PPI outcome - September 8, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops back below 50-DMA to print four-day downtrend - September 8, 2021
- AUD/USD bulls hang on nervously near 61.8% golden ratio, ECB looms - September 8, 2021