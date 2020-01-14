AUD/USD is trading on the back foot in recent trade, with the 0.69 handle being pressured as tests of the figure have seen a dip to a low of 0.6885 so far in the US session. AUD/USD is currently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Bears showing their intentions should phase-one deal disappoint - January 14, 2020
- Australia Imports from St Pierre And Miquelon - January 14, 2020
- Australia Imports from St Helena - January 14, 2020