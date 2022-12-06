As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes are on critical daily dynamic support, where a 50% mean reversion area was eyed in the lower quarter of the 0.6700s, bears have moved in as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bears take on a critical area of support - December 6, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar gets spanked - December 6, 2022
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.47% - December 6, 2022