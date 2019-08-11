AUD/USD bears the burden of trade pessimism with no fresh catalysts to follow

Fears of no trade deal between the US and China leading the global economy towards another bitter recession weigh on the Aussie. Recent dovish comments from the RBA add downside pressure to the quote. …
