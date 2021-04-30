NZDUSD held half way between first support at 7235/30 & the best support at7215/05. AUDJPY tried a break above the 500 weeks moving average at 8450/60 hitting 8500 but then collapsed to 8434. AUDUSD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD: Best support again at 7720/10 - April 30, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Continues to Struggle with .7769 to .7826 Retracement Zone - April 30, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD holds marginal gains, mixed Chinese PMIs fail to impress - April 30, 2021