AUD/USD about to go off with a number of key data releases? AUD/USD: up for another session overnight, but to consolidate ahead of FOCM? AUD/USD was a fade from the high of 0.7580, ending at 0.7559 in NY from a low of 0.7519. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7559 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: bid on big beat consumer confidence, awaiting FOMC/CPI/Aussie jobs - December 12, 2017
- AUDUSD: Selling into rallies is still preferred - December 12, 2017
- AUD/USD bears back in charge within bullish reversal from 0.75 the figure - December 12, 2017