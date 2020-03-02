AUD/USD: Bid tone intact despite below-forecast China Caixin PMI

AUD/USD keeps the gains despite weak China Caixin PMI. The AUD is drawing bids amid signs of risk recovery in the equity markets. Both the RBA and the Fed are expected to cut rates in March. AUD/USD …
