AUD/USD’s bounce from session lows stalls as China reports below-forecast data. China’s Retail Sales contracted more than expected in May. Industrial Production ticked higher but missed estimates. AUD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Bounce stalls as China data disappoints expectations - June 14, 2020
- AUD May Suffer vs USD Ahead of Chinese Industrial & Retail Sales Data - June 14, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bulls Struggling to Break 0.7000 - June 14, 2020